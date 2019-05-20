Local News

Results of the tornado survey by the National Weather Service

Multiple Concho Valley tornadoes touched down, here they are by the numbers

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 04:22 PM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 04:23 PM CDT

SAN ANGELO, Texas (NWS) — Multiple Concho Valley tornadoes touched down Saturday May 18, 2019. Here they are by the numbers, reported in a National Weather Service survey.

Public Information Statement
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
10:30 a.m., Monday, May 20, 2019
National Weather Service survey for May 18, 2019 tornado event
 
Dove Creek Tornado
Rating: EF-2
Estimated Peak Wind: 125 mph
Path Length /statute/: 2 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 386 yards
Fatalities: None
Injuries: None
Start Date: May 18 2019
Start Time: 455 AM CDT
Start Location: 16 miles southwest of San Angelo
Start Lat/Lon: 31.3254/-100.6404
End Date: May 18 2019
End Time: 458 AM CDT
End Location: 14 miles southwest of San Angelo
End Lat/Lon: 31.3375/-100.6154
 
San Angelo Tornado
Rating: EF-2
Estimated Peak Wind: 135 mph
Path Length /statute/: 8.5 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 289 yards
Fatalities: None
Injuries: None
Start Date: May 18 2019
Start Time: 526 AM CDT
Start Location: 5.5 miles southwest of San Angelo
Start Lat/Lon: 31.4080/-100.5057
End Date: May 18 2019
End Time: 540 AM CDT
End Location: 2 miles northeast of San Angelo
End Lat/Lon: 31.4917/-100.4286
 
Ballinger Tornado
Rating: EF-3
Estimated Peak Wind: 155 mph
Path Length /statute/: 19 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 0.6 miles
Fatalities: None
Injuries: 1
Start Date: May 18 2019
Start Time: 655 AM
Start Location: 17 miles south southwest of Ballinger
Start Lat/Lon: 31.5140/-100.0926
End Date: May 18 2019
End Time: 727 AM
End Location: 2 miles northwest of Ballinger
End Lat/Lon: 31.7541/-99.9738
 
Abilene Tornado
Rating: EF-2
Estimated Peak Wind: 130 mph
Path Length /statute/: 2.3 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 300 yards
Fatalities: None
Injuries: 1
Start Date: May 18 2019
Start Time: 546 AM CDT
Start Location: 3 miles southwest of Abilene
Start Lat/Lon: 32.434/-99.7932
End Date: May 18 2019
End Time: 556 AM CDT
End Location: 1 mile west of Abilene
End Lat/Lon: 32.4502/-99.7581
 
Silver Valley Tornado
Rating: EF-3
Estimated Peak Wind: 140 mph
Path Length /statute/: 2 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 300 yards
Fatalities: None
Injuries: None
Start Date: May 18 2019
Start Time: 833 AM CDT
Start Location: 10 miles northwest of Coleman
Start Lat/Lon: 31.9282/-99.5567
End Date: May 18 2019
End Time: 842 AM CDT
End Location: 12 miles northwest of Coleman
End Lat/Lon: 31.9413/-99.5237
 
 
EVENT SUMMARY
Several strong tornadoes ravaged portions of West Central Texas during the early morning hours in West Central Texas.
Many homes were left uninhabitable. We have video evidence of a multi-vortex tornado near Lowake. In addition, we have video evidence of two other large tornadoes, one near Silver Valley and another just west of Ballinger. The Ballinger tornado appears to be the strongest tornado, as it destroyed several homes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News