SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center recently submitted an application to the City of San Angelo Planning Department to rename Irving Street to Cesar Chavez according to a release on Friday, July 1st.

Irving Street was selected for this request because it begins at the heart of the barrio and ends at the steps of City Hall according to the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center.

The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum says that almost half of the population of San Angelo is Hispanic therefore it is important for others to see that represented in the city. Along with representing the San Angelo people, 90% of those that have property along Irving Street are Hispanic.

Costs associated with the name change will be paid for by the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center.

Chavez is known nationally for his leadership in improving the lives of the Hispanic population and for peacefully trying to make a change in the world.

Chavez was awarded the Presidental Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the nation, in 1994.