Republican Drew Darby announces re-election campaign

Republican Representative Drew Darby Announces Re-Election Campaign

(San Angelo, Texas) — Representative Drew Darby (R-San Angelo) announced he will seek re-election to represent House District 72 in the Texas House of Representatives.

A proven leader for West Texas, Representative Darby worked during the 86th Texas Legislative Session to pass a balanced budget that provides $5 billion in statewide property tax relief, legislation to increase transparency and accountability in the property tax system, and measures to transform school finance and public education.

“This session was a historic one for Texas, and I was honored to represent House District 72 in advocating for legislation to support our schools and retired teachers, improve healthcare resources, bolster critical infrastructure projects, and protect precious life.” Drew Darby

Darby is a small business owner, with offices throughout West Texas. Drew and his wife, Clarisa, have five children and seven grandchildren. They are members of the First Presbyterian Church of San Angelo.

“I am extremely proud of the results we were able to deliver for the families and businesses of West Texas, but more work remains. Next session will be critical for rural Texas with both redistricting and eminent domain reform at the top of the agenda, and the continued efforts needed to secure our border. I am blessed to represent the people of House District 72 and would be honored to serve another term in the Texas House of Representatives.” Drew Darby

Texas House District 72 includes Coke, Concho, Glasscock, Howard, Irion, Reagan, Runnels, Sterling, and Tom Green counties.

Statement from the Drew Darby Campaign