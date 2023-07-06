SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Several San Angelo residents and skate park users have started fundraising to replace the aging modular skate park equipment through private funding.

The current skatepark obstacles are over two decades old and have been deteriorating under consistent usage and weather that has caused the plastic and metal to break down over time. Some structures have developed holes, rusted bases and some ramps are warping.

According to the Report to Mayor and City Council, in order to fund the skate park equipment, the advocates would submit grant applications and seek donations totaling up to $120,000 to replace the modular skate park equipment with additional minor improvements (concrete work, drinking fountain and benches) at the facility. Parks staff could assist with the installation of the equipment and with minor improvements.

This proposal was considered by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. After much discussion, the Board voted to move the item forward to City Council for consideration with the Board’s endorsement of supporting the group’s fundraising and equipment replacement efforts estimated to cost no more than $120,000.

Kevin Little, a professional local skater, presented the potential project in front of the City Council. Little told the council they have been fundraising where ever they can and talking with local nonprofits and other businesses to help fund the project.

The motion to approve a resolution supporting the private fundraising efforts to replace the modular skate park equipment at Bart DeWitt Park passed 7-0.