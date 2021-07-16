Rep. Pfluger: San Angelo to retain classification as Metropolitan Statistical Area

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On July 16, 2021, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) announced that San Angelo will retain its classification as a Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA).

According to his office, the classification retention came after efforts by Pfluger, a bipartisan group of colleagues, as well as local community leaders. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) was the agency that proposed the change of the MSA definition. However, the OMB has since announced that they will not pursue their endeavors.

That change in definition, according to Pfluger, would have stripped San Angelo and 143 other metropolitan areas in the U.S. of their MSA status and critical federal funding and resources.

In March, Pfluger sent a letter to the OMB on behalf of San Angelo. In it, he stated his opposition to the reclassification of a Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) from a population of 50,000 to 100,000.

“San Angelo is the economic hub of the Concho Valley, and I am proud to have worked to help secure this eligibility. With the status intact, we will have access to critical grants and resources that will better our community for generations to come,” Pfluger said in a statement.

The Mayor of San Angelo, Brenda Gunter, also released a statement on this topic.

“We are pleased to have secured the needed designation to remain as a MSA. The designation ensures we as a city will have the opportunity if needed to apply for federal funding and resources. This designation is vital for our community,” Gunter said.