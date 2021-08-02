Rep. Pfluger gives weekly message, addresses border issues, crime

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to Congressman August Pfluger’s (TX-11) office, Rep. Pfluger delivered an address from West Texas.

The message is part of a weekly “Republican Address” organized by Kevin McCarthy, who is the Republican Leader of the United States House of Representatives.

Below is a transcription of the video message, both are courtesy of Rep. Pfluger’s office.

“Hello, I’m Congressman August Pfluger, representing Texas’ 11th Congressional District located in West Texas.

“We are a District made up of honest, hard-working, freedom-loving Americans who provide the fuel and fiber for this nation by hosting one of the most dynamic energy and agriculture sectors in the country.

“But our District, and the rest of the nation, is under direct assault from the policies coming out of the Biden Administration.

“I judge the President on two criteria: are they making the country more secure, and more prosperous? With Joe Biden as president, the answer to both is clearly no.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris are promoting an agenda that is opening our southern border, causing a dramatic escalation of drug and crime rates in our communities, and wreaking havoc on our economy. The effects of which are felt by all Americans.

“They have abdicated their responsibility to secure our border and protect Americans by incentivizing illegal immigration.

“The border crisis is taking a personal toll on the West Texas communities that I represent. I’ve spoken with border patrol officers who tell me tragic stories of human trafficking that happens every day.

“I’ve heard directly from our local law enforcement agents who are overwhelmed, being pulled from their important posts down to the border, leaving Texas towns even more vulnerable, with only a percentage of their patrol on duty.

“I’ve seen family businesses and family farms destroyed as a direct result of the mass influx of migrants streaming into their small towns.

“I’ve heard directly from constituents who feel that their safety and the safety of their children is being compromised by the rise of drugs and crime in their communities stemming from the border crisis.

“The suffering is real. Texans, and many Americans, feel abandoned and betrayed by an Administration that refuses to acknowledge the realities of this crisis.

“Instead, President Biden’s focus is on a massive tax-and-spend agenda that is causing inflation to skyrocket—making the cost of living unmanageable.

“Every American can feel this hurt at the gas pump, grocery store, and at nearly every commercial retailer. The answer can’t be more spending. Yet, the Biden Administration’s keeps rolling out trillion-dollar packages—chock full of socialist and Green-New-Deal policies—as if the pockets of taxpayers are an endless piggybank for Democrats to keep digging into.

“Our country is in crisis. Republicans have offered solutions, but this administration will not come to the table, and Democrats in Congress refuse to even come together for common-sense debate. The will of the American people is being run over by President Biden and Speaker Pelosi.

“It’s time for Democrats and President Biden to put down the check book and find solutions to the real problems impacting all Americans—rising inflation, the border crisis, and an uptick in crime.”