Rep. Pfluger, colleagues introduce resolution declaring support for DHS, ICE, and CBP

WASHINGTON, D.C. —The following statement was released by Congressman August Pfluger’s office:

Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) joined 64 other House Republicans to introduce a resolution declaring support for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This resolution comes following calls from House Democrats to defund DHS, and is among the many initiatives House Republicans have taken to combat the border crisis.

“Democrats are not only turning their backs on the DHS, ICE, and CBP agents who are tasked with protecting our border and Nation by calling to defund their departments, but also the Americans they swore to protect,” said Congressman Pfluger. “House Republicans are grateful for the sacrifice these officers make every day and stand ready to provide funding, resources, and man-power to combat this ever-escalating border crisis.”