Rep. August Pfluger invites students to attend Academy Night

SAN ANGELO, Texas — U.S. Representative August Pfluger invited students in San Angelo to attend Academy Night, an event for students interested in attending a military service academy and their parents.

“One of my greatest honors serving in Congress is having the ability to nominate future leaders to our esteemed military service academies,” Pfluger, himself a graduate of the Air Force Academy, said in an email sent to his constituents in the 11th Congressional District.

“As a graduate of the Air Force Academy, I can tell you first-hand that there is no greater privilege than answering our Nation’s call and swearing an oath to defend this country and keep it secure,” said Pfluger, “This district is full of incredible young men and women. I challenge each and every of you to think about applying for a service academy.”

San Angelo Academy night will be held at Lake View High School on Monday, September 19, 2021 from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Students and parents who want more information can check Pfluger’s website.