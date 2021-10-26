Renovations at Unidad Park to begin November 1st

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Beginning, Monday, Nov. 1, the playground area at Unidad Park, located at the corner of Vista Del Arroyo Drive and College Hills Boulevard, will be closed for renovations until spring 2022, according to a release from the City of San Angelo on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

According to the release, the playground area at this site was last renovated in 1998. The overall age and wear of the material, increased maintenance costs and potential safety issues warranted this scheduled replacement.

Next week, Parks crews will begin setting up safety fencing and removing the old playground equipment. Funding for this project includes half-cent sales tax funds, a generous grant from the San Angelo Health Foundation and funds raised through the San Angelo Area Foundation’s “San Angelo Gives” program.

Brentwood Park, a narrow 15.6-acre neighborhood park over in the northwest area of our city, is nearing its first complete renovation this past year. The improvements included new walkways, refurbished tennis courts and basketball goal, picnic areas, benches, a small parking area and pavilion, as well as a brand new, unique playground. Brentwood Park is also home to a popular 9-hole disc golf course.

Brentwood Park Renovations

Brentwood Park Renovations

Brentwood Park Renovations

The park is bounded by Howard Street on the west, Jefferson Street on the east, Woodlawn Drive on the north and Forest Park Avenue on the south.

For more information about the City’s parks, visit cosatx.us/parks.