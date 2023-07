SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Former San Angelo Mayor Wylie Webb passed away in his home at the age of 90.

During his time as mayor, Webb was instrumental in obtaining the rights to the Hickory Aquifer which is now a water source for the city of San Angelo.

The accountant, who started his own business, was a long-time member of the San Angelo School Board and 2002 Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.

Webb is survived by his wife daughter and grandson.