(KSAN) A pivotal figure in the evolution of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo passed away Sunday, May 29th.

“Buck was a true character of a West Texas Rancher. He was very straightforward, you always knew always knew where Buck stood on issues, he was very true, and sincere,” shared Kermit Wendland the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Operations Director. “There was nothing fake about Buck. He was authentic. He was original.”

Wendland knew Buck Owens for more than 40 years through their involvement in the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association.

He says Buck wore many hats including association president in 1991 and 1992.

“Buck was very unique in a lot of ways as a president. Buck knew how to organize,” Wendland said. “He knew how to delegate; he knew how to direct.”

Wendland says Buck was not only a leader but would always roll up his sleeve right alongside the committee members.

“He reminded us of the value of hard work,” Wendland explained. “The work ethic was so important in Buck’s life as a rancher and as a family man, but he carried that work into our association.”