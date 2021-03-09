Reliance on technology for safe work and education rises during pandemic

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since the pandemic began nearly one year ago, public reliance on technology to learn and work safety has soared. VGI Technology stated demand from existing customers centered on greater bandwidth and more remote access in their homes. Lee Burton, the Chief Operating Officer of VGI, says new customers also flooded in needing fast access.

Dr. Sangeeta Singg of Angelo State University points out that the distance enforced for safety also had negative impacts. One study she quoted showed 71% of college students held major stress and anxiety concerning the pandemic. Meanwhile many instructors struggled to adapt their classes to an online format. But, by and large, Singg says that the ability to stay connected has been more blessing than stressor.

“Our technology has helped immensely,” Singg said in a Zoom video interview with Concho Valley Homepage. “If we didn’t have all the technological devices and and all the abilities that we have, this would have had more damaging effect.”

In the wake of the pandemic, many believe a “new normal” will be adopted; one more comfortable with technology as well as more health conscious.