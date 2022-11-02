SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Red, White, and You statewide hiring event is set to take place in the McNease Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event, hosted by the Concho Valley Workforce Solutions is open to transitioning service members, reserve, veterans, military spouses, National Guard and their family members. The general public is also welcome to attend.

Flyer for the Red, White and You hiring event taking place at the McNease Convention Center.

In order to participate in this hiring event, attendees must complete a Red, White and You pre-registration form. This form can be found by scanning the QR code found on the flyer.

Veterans looking at attending the Red, White and You hiring event can find tips and ways to transition into life after the military can visit the Just For Veterans page of the Texas Workforce website.