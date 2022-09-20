SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident on N Chadbourne Street and E 7th Street that sent two people to the hospital on Sept. 20th.

SAPD says a white Chevrolet truck was traveling north on N. Chadbourne Street when a black Kia passenger car, traveling on west 7th Street, disregarded the red light. This caused the collision with the Chevrolet truck in the middle of the intersection.

Both drivers of the vehicles were transported to Shannon according to officers on the scene.

The driver of the black Kia was cited for disregarding the red light.