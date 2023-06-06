SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Red Bluff residents have expressed concern over the proposed purchase of a property on their street for short-term rental usage.

The City Council discussed an appeal of the Planning Commission’s action on March 20, 2023, to deny an application for a Conditional Use for a Short-Term Rental at a property on Red Bluff Road.

Several residents of Red Bluff Road voiced their concerns against the usage of a proposed property on their road for short-term rental, having already experienced what they say was a negative impact from a previous rental property on their street.

Residents told the council they have had fifth wheels parked in the front yard, tents propped up in the back and cars blocking residents’ driveways. A resident who lives next door to the proposed property said she has experienced trespassing, rocks being thrown at her pets, trash in her yard, smoke, excessive noise, fireworks and the unauthorized use of her dock from the previous rental property that had been on her street.

“I’ve had horror stories, ” said one resident, ” I do not want to relive this.”

Additional concerns include the proposed property attracting ‘partiers’, excessive alcohol use, increased difficulty of access for emergency vehicles, excessive trash and litter accumulation, dangers to local wildlife and the disregard of the no wake zone.

The property owners of the proposed short-term rental property did take the opportunity to speak with the homeowners regarding their concerns. One of the owners is actively moving into a residence on the same road which would aid in the surveillance and maintenance of the property and its short-term occupants, looking to add additional parking, adding noise monitoring devices and cameras as well as additional improvements to make the property a ‘luxury’ rental.

“All three of the Owners of Einstein City Properties are also small business owners, and we have every intention of upholding this property to the same high standards we carry throughout our other business every day,” said Einstein City Properties in a letter to the City Council.

One of the property owners of the proposed property clarified that they do not intend for the property to be used for college parties but rather for families.

The City Council denied the application 6-1 with Lucy Gonzales in approval.