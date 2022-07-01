SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service in San Angelo reported on social media yesterday June 30 that the city has faced it’s 35th day of the year with temperature in the 100s.
This is seen as a very atypical year as answered in a Facebook comment by the NWS stating that San Angelo usually sees about 30 days of temperature in the 100s total in a year.
If today’s high of 101 is to stand, the first of the month will make it day No. 36.
