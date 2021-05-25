Recent rains and warmer weather causes notable bug boom

SAN ANGELO, Texas – While the cold weather in February may have given San Angelo a bit a reprieve from the usual pests in Texas, mosquitos and with others are taking advantage of the good weather. The recent rains, and the abundance of standing water sources, has allowed mosquitos and other pests to bounce back.

“There’s a lot of harborages out there for them,” explained Patsy McIntire, Co-Owner of Bug Express. “Culverts and ponds, tin cans, even bottle caps can harbor mosquitoes to where they can lay their larva and and hatch and thrive.” The easiest answer, is to hire an exterminator to come treat your home and property. The City of San Angelo also works to sanitize public parks and other spaces.

If you are going to take it upon yourself to rid your area of insects, it is important to know that simply drying out standing water may not be enough. You also need to scrub those surfaces where eggs may have been laid. Given the disease risk with mosquitos, you also need to take steps to protect yourself as you work. “One of the things that you know you can do first off if you’re going to go out and try to eliminate the harborage areas is make sure you use a product that is going to keep them off,” said McIntire. “Or, wear long sleeves, long pants. You know some people may need something face covering type thing.”

For those seeking an environmentally friendly solution that’s also nice to look at, planting Marigolds and Citronella Grass can also help. In addition to those, if you’re especially wanting to protect your pets, Catnip repels mosquitos. So does Rosemary, which has the added benefit of being useful in the kitchen. Catnip and Rosemary are safe for both cats and dogs. City staff say you can call the Street and Bridge Division at 325-657-4231 to request a specific area be treated for mosquitos.