REAGAN COUNTY, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Multiple roads remain closed in Reagan County as law enforcement works on over 20 wrecks.

According to a post the Reagan County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media, North 137 and FM 33 are closed due to over 20 vehicle crashes within both intersections. FM 1555 near North State Highway 349 is also closed. The sheriff’s office says that it will take several hours to clear the wrecks. Those that attempt to take travel roads at this time will be turned away.

The National Weather Service reports that wind gusts of 45 mph to 55 mph are expected across west Texas. Blowing dust will cause visibility of less than a mile at times. Previous posts from RCSO show these low visibility conditions along the roads in Reagan county.