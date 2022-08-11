BIG LAKE, Texas — The Reagan County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook late Thursday morning. warning citizens of a fake post that has been trending on the social media site.

Facebook/ Reagan County Sheriff (The post pictured is a fake)

According to the screenshot provided in the post, the page from which the post originated warns Big Lake citizens of an ‘active double-homicide investigation’ in the area and pictures a man whom is assumed to have multiple warrants and is described to be armed and dangerous.

The identity of this man and the reasoning behind the fake post is unknown at this time. Destin Wilha, Chief Deputy Sheriff asks citizens to not share posts such as this one.