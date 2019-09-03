Read, Write, and Roll kicks off at the Tom Green County Library tonight!

(San Angelo), TX — The Texas State Library & Archives Commission (TSLAC) recently awarded funding to The Tom Green County Library System under its Texas Reads grant program. TGCL will provide a year of programs exploring the connections between literacy, literature, and games through a program called Read, Write, and Roll. The first program kicks off September 3, 2019, with Science (Fiction) games and books, and each month will feature a new genre. In addition to these monthly programs, the library is working with community partners to host programs with two children’s authors, educator workshops on games in the classroom, a Shakespearean theatre production and Live Action Role Play (LARP) game with Be Theatre, a special SAMFA family day, and so much more as we explore learning and literature through this nontraditional format.

This project is just one of 44 made possible this year by a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act. “Communities in every corner of Texas will benefit from the resources that have been made available through this list of forward-thinking grant proposals.” said TSLAC Director and Librarian Mark Smith.

For the 2020 fiscal year, which runs from September 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020, TSLAC has awarded approximately $1.23 million in competitive grants. “The ideas formed in these grants align directly with our agency mission to ensure that citizens have access to the information they need to lead informed, productive, and fulfilled lives,” comments Smith. The agency’s Texas Reads Grant program supports projects that promote reading and literacy within local communities. TSLAC is funding 14 Texas Reads grants this year, with awards ranging from $1,950 to $10,000.

The library is excited to offer such a unique program to the community and hopes to help people of all ages connect and rediscover the joy of reading and imagination.

ABOUT THE TEXAS STATE LIBRARY AND ARCHIVES COMMISSION

Formed in 1909, TSLAC is committed to giving Texans access to information and programs to improve their lives and communities. TSLAC provides historical and genealogical search assistance, federal and state government documents, electronic research and library services to all Texans, including those who are unable to read standard print material because of physical or reading disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.