SAN ANGELO, Texas — (UPDATE: 9:47 a.m.) — Crews with the San Angelo Fire Department continue to battle a structure fire near the intersection of North Bryant Boulevard and West 14th Street.

New footage captured by Concho Valley Homepage staff reveals flames leaping from the remains of a structure as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

Through traffic on 14th Street near Brown Street has been completely shut down by the San Angelo Police Department.

There is still no word on what the structure is or what caused the fire.

8:32 a.m. — Firefighters are fighting a blaze near the intersection of North Bryant Street and West 14th Street.

Raw video captured by Concho Valley Homepage staff shows a plume of plumes of black smoke rising behind a line of trees as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

The San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle alert shortly after 8:00 this morning warning people to avoid the area from West 14th Street to West 7th Street near North Bryant Boulevard.

The type of structure and the origin of the fire are not yet known.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.