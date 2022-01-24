SAN ANGELO, Texas — Crews with the San Angelo Fire Department spent the majority of the day on Saturday fighting a house fire that claimed the life of one elderly victim.

According to SAFD, multiple firefighters were on the scene of a house fire that started sometime before 8:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

A source from the Fire Department says the fire resulted in the death of an elderly man.

Crews are now demolishing the remains of the house to protect public safety due to the structure’s instability.