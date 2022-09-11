SAN ANGELO, Texas — Members of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the San Angelo Police Department searched for a fugitive at a concert at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval after a high-speed chase on Saturday night.

Witnesses attending the Randall King concert at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval on Saturday, September 10, 2022, contributed raw video of sheriff’s deputies arriving at the venue and searching through the crowd. The contributed video also shows a drone being deployed by the San Angelo Police Department from outside Cooper’s.

Witnesses say the suspect was seen purchasing a Randall King t-shirt and wearing it in an attempt to blend into the crowd before law enforcement arrived. Deputies searched through the venue and reportedly used police dogs to locate the suspect.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the chase began in Runnels county. It is not yet known who the suspect is or whether they were apprehended.

