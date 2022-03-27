WALL, Texas – Many people in and around Wall gathered at the Saint Ambrose Catholic Church on Sunday, March 27th to help raise money for a Wall athlete who continues her fight against a rare brain disease.

Those that attended the Benefit for Meleah Plummer ate a spaghetti lunch plate, participated in both live and silent auctions, and even got to cool off with some Tika’s Shaved Ice according to benefit commitee member Vanjie McShan.

Auction items included grills, bikes, tools, gift baskets, books and more. The first item sold in the live auction was a blue and green blanket, hand crotched with every stitch prayed over. After being sold for $550 to the benefit committee, it was given to Meleah Plummer to help her as she continues her road to recovery.

Meleah Plummer’s journey has impacted not just the family but the entire community of Wall. Students, Teachers and Wall community members all volunteered their time to help serve food, provide auction items and sell #Miracle4Mel attire.

“Our daughters, that are friends with Meleah, are all very tight,” McShan explained. “They each lunch together, play sports and hang out so it has deeply effected us. We have gone on this journey with them, so we feel like we have to help them as much as we can.”

On Christmas day in 2021, Meleah Plummer suffered from an abnormal cluster of vessels with small bubbles filled with blood known as a calvernous malformation. Meleah Plummer was then taken to Shannon where the first drain was placed to relieve pressure in her brain.

After undergoing her first surgery, Meleah Plummer was transported to Cooks where she stayed for several weeks. When staying at Cooks, she had another drain placed.

Meleah Plummer soon transferred to Dallas Children’s Hospital to be under the care of the same doctor as younger brother. While at Dallas Children’s Hospital, Meleah under went several surgeries to place and replace drains, along with an 11-hour surgery to remove most of the malformation.

According to Angela Plummer, there were times where Meleah Plummer could only say her name.

Since returning back home on March 13th, Meleah Plummer has completed big accomplishments on her recovery journey.

According to social media posts by Angela Plummer, Meleah Plummer has been able to go on walks around the neighborhood, get deep sleep and even pitch a softball with her dad. This all comes just three months after her first hemorrhage and two months after her surgery to remove most of the mass.

Although Meleah Plummer has returned back home from Dallas, she still has a long road ahead of her.

“We got a lot of trips to Dallas coming up,” Angela Plummer. “She has her second surgery coming but there will be lots of follow ups even after that.”

With the continued support of the community, funds needed for Meleah Plummer’s journey have been provided. Angela Plummer even shared that a lot of the medical equipment that was needed for Meleah Plummer’s return home was paid for by others in an udpate on Facebook.

“It has been just absolutely incredible, the support from our community and just all over,” Angela Plummer shares. “People have been coming to help support our family especially through prayer but also financially helping us.”

Donations to help the Plummer family as they continue this journey can be given through the Pray for Meleah GoFundMe wesbite or by Venmo to @Angela-Plummer.