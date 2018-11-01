Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image License

SAN ANGELO, TX - The Randy Rogers band is set to headline an upcoming Texas music event in San Angelo, TX on November 10 at the Riverstage.

The event, dubbed as CATOICO Cattle Oil Cotton Celebration, is presented by C&A Productions and will feature various names in Texas country music.

Musical artists include headliner Randy Rogers Band, with special guest Stoney LaRue, Mike Ryan, Kyle Park, Dalton Domino, Judson Cole Band, and Clete Bradley. Gates will open at 2:00 p.m., with the concert beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale for the all-day event online at stubwire.com and in person at Blair’s Western Wear in San Angelo. General admission is $30 in advance, VIP tickets which gives access to VIP tent are $125, and VIP table for 6 is $1,000. More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/catoico/.

