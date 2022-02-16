SAN ANGELO, Texas – Randy Brooks, Partner in BNB Ventures and Governor Abbott’s 2021 appointee for Board of Regents endorses Lane Carter for Tom Green County Judge, according to a statement on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Brooks may be known to the community as an executive board member and former Chairman of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, member of both the Goodfellow Air Force Base and the USAF Air Education and Training Command (AETC) Civic Leader Groups, former board member of the City of San Angelo Development Corporation, or for his community leadership roles.

Below is a statement from Randy Brooks on why he is endorsing Lane Carter: