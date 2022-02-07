SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing the southbound ramp towards east Loop 306 and FM 380 / Pulliam Street to drill and set concrete for a cantilever overhead sign.

Road crews will be pouring concrete starting Monday, February 7, 2022, until Wednesday, February 9, 2022. This is part of the US 67 – Howard College Project. The project inspector says there is one more bridge to go as well as concrete rail installment, and final ditch and grading.

Karen Threlkeld, TxDOT Public Information Officer, says, “It is part of the relief route around San Angelo. A $38 million dollar project and is the largest project we have had in our district. Will also improve safety because it converts the road to a controlled-access freeway.”

According to the Project Inspector, the anticipated completion date for the project is Spring of 2022.