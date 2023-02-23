SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Longhorns can bring unique challenges to exhibitors in the Stock Show so CVHP staff talked to youth and their family about what it takes to raise and show Longhorns in the stock show.

Jenna Quillin and Melissa Ditmar, youth taking part in the TLBAA Youth Longhorn Show, talked with CVHP about their experience with the longhorns and how they got into showing.

“It’s just really getting started, ” said Quillin, “There’s people everywhere, we’re like a gigantic family.”

Quillin has been showing for four years and her number one tip in getting involved is asking for help, telling CVHP staff the community is more than willing to lend a hand.

Dittmar started showing at the age of six after falling in love with her neighbor longhorns.

Dittmar said, “You have to have the courage and the bravery to be able to control the animal and take care of it every day.”

When asked what kind of person it takes to raise and show longhorns, Ditmar said it takes someone who is kind and Quillin said it takes someone who has the fortitude to do it.

“I’m getting up at 6 o’clock before school and I’m feeding all of my animals…they’ve got to come first.”

Melissa Ditmars’s mother said she was initially shocked when her daughter began expressing interest in showing longhorns.

“She really did want to do it and she has shined and she’s done really well. She makes me proud,” said Melissa Ditmars mother.

When asked about what unique challenges come with showing longhorns Ditmars mother said a big one was the size. Texas Longhorns can weigh up to 1,500 pounds and their horns can grow up to 9 feet long by the time they are 15 years old.

“I think, being that I have an eight-year-old showing, the size, can definitely be a challenge, because she is so petite and small you have to find the right animal that fits that child,” said Ditmars mother.

She said that the horns can also be daunting but that longhorns are actually “very docile creatures with personalities just like anybody else.”