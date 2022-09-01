SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo will be postponing College Hills Boulevard and Southwest Boulevard road closures on September 1st and 2nd due to current weather conditions.

The closures of Southwest Boulevard between Elite Physique and Valvoline Instant Oil were set to be closed to through traffic on September 1st. Construction on College Hills Boulevard was also set for Thursday, September 1st and Friday, September 2nd from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The portion of College Hills Boulevard between Trinity Avenue to Patrick Street was set to be closed for the College Hills Boulevard Improvement Project.

Current weather conditions have postponed both the Southwest Boulevard and College Hills Boulevard road closures. The City of San Angelo says construction zones in these areas will still be established but the closures and detours will not be in effect.

Be sure to download the Concho Valley Homepage App on the App Store or Google Play store to stay up-to-date on road construction and breaking news in the Concho Valley.