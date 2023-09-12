SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Showers and thunderstorms that blew through West Texas precipitated several events and changes in the Concho Valley, ranging from car accidents to road closures. Here’s everything that’s been affected by the 2.27 inches of rain that fell in San Angelo on Monday, Sept. 11.

In the morning of Sept. 11, a collision on Loop 306 resulted in four separate wrecks occurring. The initial wreck occurred after the driver of an unknown vehicle struck a black Jeep on the road before fleeing the scene. A black pickup truck would then also strike the Jeep, coming to a stop in the median afterward.

A white Chevrolet truck slowing down due to the prior wrecks would then be struck in the rear by a grey Hyundai Tucson. The Tucson would spin around to face the median and the driver would leave. The driver did not activate the vehicle’s parking brake, though, causing the Tucson to roll into the median and strike a vehicle that was not involved in any of the wrecks.

There were no reports of any serious injuries. Police are investigating the crash to determine whether any of the drivers involved faced problems with traction due to the slick roads caused by the rain.

The memorial service hosted by the San Angelo Fire Department in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks was postponed from its 9 a.m. starting time due to the inclement weather. The ceremony, held at the City’s 9/11 Memorial near Celebration Bridge, was held later in the day at 11 a.m.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office issued a road closure notice after a low-water crossing on Post Oak Drive, located west of Highway 87 in Water Valley, was deemed unsafe to traverse due to sudden flash flooding in the area. County workers were also seen clearing debris from the roadway that had washed onto the crossing from the river. Locals stated that the North Concho River’s water level was starting to lower.

