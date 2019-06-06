Railway Museum of San Angelo’s new logo and gift shop plans

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
railway_1559833882611.jpg

From Railway Museum of San Angelo:

Railway Museum of San Angelo Announces Board of Directors; unveils new logo and plans for Gift Shop.

The Board of Directors effective November 2019 for the Railway Museum of San Angelo are:  Penny Baker; President, Bliss Bignall; Secretary, Carolyn Craven; Treasurer, Rodger Horton, Lane Horwood, Charles Endress, Suzanna Aguirre.

The Board of Directors of the Railway Museum of San Angelo is excited to put a new face on the museum with a logo that will move with us into the future.  The logo visually represents the mission to create a connection from our past, to the present, that will enable us to clarify our future.

The museum has also been issued a building permit by the City of San Angelo to begin construction on a gift shop.  The gift shop will be located in the main entrance and provides guests the opportunity to shop for memorabilia. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated daily.