Railway Museum of San Angelo #TunesontheTrack features Wesley Deisher

Credited from the Railway Museum of San Angelo:

San Angelo, Texas– Hailing from San Angelo, Texas, musician and front man for local country band Western Skyline, Wesley Deisher, is this week’s entertainment during #TunesontheTrack. Wesley takes after many great Texas style songwriters such as Ryan Bingham, Zack McGinn, and Guy Clark, just to name a few.

The Railway Museum of San Angelo invites everyone to tune in at 3:00 PM-Friday, August 28, 2020 via Facebook livestream to listen to Wesley sing and string his guitar! Lets help keep our history alive! Be sure to visit www.sanangelorailway.org for information on how you can become a member or sponsor of the Railway Museum of San Angelo in order to help expand on exhibits, renovations, and future goals of the museum.

Activities, educational information, and virtual tours of the Railway Museum of San Angelo can also be found by visiting the museum’s social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest. Interested in showing off your talents at the Railway Museum?

Email info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com for information on how to become an official #SanAngeLoki partner.