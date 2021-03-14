Railway Museum of San Angelo St. Patrick’s Day Lego Workshop

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Registration is now open for the Railway Museum of San Angelo’s St. Patrick’s Day Lego Workshop: How to Build a Lego Train. This will be an enjoyable activity for parents and children during the spring break holiday. An instructor will present step by step directives to guide each registrant through the building process and registrants may keep their piece once completed.

Email info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com to sign up for a class time slot on March 20th: 10am, 11am, 1pm, or 2pm. A fee of $25 (plus tax) per registrant, includes Lego blocks- families receive 10% off. Last day to fully register is March 18th. Classes will be held at 703 S Chadbourne St.

The museum is also currently holding a membership drive including living history tours and scavenger hunts from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. every Saturday. The drive will conclude with a Railway Days Festival on Saturday, May 15th. Online donations to the museum can be made by visiting sanangelorailway.org. Every dollar is appreciated. Help keep our history alive!