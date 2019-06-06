Railway Museum of San Angelo's new logo and gift shop plans
San Angelo, TX - From Railway Museum of San Angelo:
Railway Museum of San Angelo Announces Board of Directors; unveils new logo and plans for Gift Shop.
The Board of Directors effective November 2019 for the Railway Museum of San Angelo are: Penny Baker; President, Bliss Bignall; Secretary, Carolyn Craven; Treasurer, Rodger Horton, Lane Horwood, Charles Endress, Suzanna Aguirre.
The Board of Directors of the Railway Museum of San Angelo is excited to put a new face on the museum with a logo that will move with us into the future. The logo visually represents the mission to create a connection from our past, to the present, that will enable us to clarify our future.
The museum has also been issued a building permit by the City of San Angelo to begin construction on a gift shop. The gift shop will be located in the main entrance and provides guests the opportunity to shop for memorabilia.
