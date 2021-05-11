Railway Museum celebrates the Railway Day Festival on Saturday, May 15, 2021





SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you love learning history and railroads, please join the Railway Museum as it celebrates the Railway Days Festival. The festival will be held at the Railway Museum of San Angelo on Saturday, May 15.

Some of the features will consist of food trucks, entertainment, and pop-up market booths. The highlight of the evening will be the Train Treasures booth. This special booth will have a decommissioned collection of railway tools, steam radiators, and fifteen old printers.

Once inside the museum, there will be a Living History tour, along with a silent auction. The silent auction will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You will not want to miss the live music performances by Manny Campos, Wrather Rhodes, and Bill Dan Langley. In addition, the Railway Days Festival will be featuring Concho Cowboy Company at High Noon. Free tours will be available for all active-duty military and family in honor of Goodfellow Appreciation Day.

The location of the festival will be 703. Chadbourne, San Angelo TX, and you can visit the website sanangelorailway.org or call (325)-468-2140 for more festival details.

If you request further help and assistance, please contact info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com or

Suzanna Valenzuela via phone (325-340-3363) for any questions you may have.

We look forward to seeing you at the festival San Angelo!