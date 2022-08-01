SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Railway Museum of San Angelo faces damages that occurred over the weekend of July 30th including glass on the door of the historical Santa Fe Railroad caboose being broken and damages to the mini caboose after someone possibly struck the caboose with a vehicle.

According to a release from the Railway Museum of San Angelo, Board President Suzanna Valenzuela received on the morning of Monday, August 1st regarding the mini caboose located on the Corner of Chadbourne Hardeman pass being knocked over.

When Valenzuela had gotten to the museum, the caboose was found severely damaged and approximately 15 feet from its original location. Tire marks, oil spillage, and a bumper was left behind from the vehicle.

On Saturday, July 30th the museum also discovered broken glass on the door of the Santa Fe caboose outside of the museum.

Mini Caboose at the Railway Museum of San Angelo on its side with visible damage to the rail, roof and side of the car. This photograph is courtesy of the Railway Museum of San Angelo.

Glass on the door of the Santa Fe Caboose broken. This photograph is courtesy of the Railway Museum of San Angelo.

Tire tracks leading to a tree from the vehicle that caused damage to the Mini Caboose at the Railway museum of San Angelo. This photograph is courtesy of the Railway Museum of San Angelo. This photograph is courtesy of the Railway Museum of San Angelo.

Tired marks and spilled oil near a tree from the vehcicle that caused damages to the Mini Caboose at the Railway Museum of San Angelo. This photograph is courtesy of the Railway Museum of San Angelo.

The Railway Museum of San Angelo says that both the mini caboose and Santa Fe caboose are under the investigation of the San Angelo Police Department.

With both of these events taking place on the same weekend, the Railway Museum is in a tight position financially to replace the broken glass and repair the mini caboose. Along with these repairs, the museum is working on adding additional surveillance mounted around the property.

Donations for repair costs can be given through the Railway Museum of San Angelo website.