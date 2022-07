A San Angelo business is expanding.

Today at San Angelo’s “Quilting Quarters,” members of the Chamber of Commerce Concho Cadre helped with the ribbon-cutting for the new location on Southwest Boulevard.

“We enjoy being a place where people can gather and enjoy creative energy and being together and making pretty things,” said Debbie Steinbach, Co-Owner of Quilting Quarters.

The move to the new location in the Sunset Crossing Center has helped increase customer traffic.