Public Notice: Tom Green County Indigent Health Care Eligibility Standards

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – The Tom Green County Indigent Health Care Department delivered the following statement as a public notice in accordance to Health and Safety Code §61.023(d).

Public Notice Statement:

August 2021 – Tom Green County will continue to use the following rules and procedures to comply with its

state mandated responsibility under the Indigent Health Care and Treatment Act effective September 1, 2021.

An application form can be obtained from the Tom Green County Indigent Health Care office located at

19 North Irving, San Angelo, Texas 76903. Assistance in completing the application will be provided upon

request. Tom Green County will use rules and procedures found in the County Indigent Health Care Handbook, published by the Texas Department of State Health & Human Services. In summary, the rules are as follows:

1) The application form must be completed in its entirety.

2) Verification of income, termination of income, residence of Tom Green County, household composition,

resources, current Texas DL/ID (cannot be expired), and social security card are required information.

3) Net income is calculated utilizing a gross monthly screening table located in the County Indigent Health

Care Program Manual.

4) Liquid resource assets cannot exceed $2,000.00, or $3,000.00 if the residence contains a relative who

is aged or disabled. The equity value of an automobile cannot be greater than $4,650.00. Personal

property and homesteads are exempt assets.

5) Eligible persons must be residents of Tom Green County and must intend to stay.

6) Applicants must provide all information and documentation requested, or applications will be denied.

7) Applicants will be required to provide proof of application for SSI or proof of registration with the Texas

Workforce Commission for the Job Search Program. Applicant must provide proof of registration and be

actively seeking employment.

8) Applicants have the right to appeal adverse decisions.

Pursuant to Health and Safety Code §61.030, Tom Green County has designated Shannon Medical

Center, Clinics & affiliates, and La Esperanza Clinics as the mandated providers for Indigent Health Care

services. Shannon Pharmaceutical Assistance Program has been designated for prescription services.

Tom Green County will only accept and pay the standard payment rate (approximately Medicaid rates)

as determined by the Texas Department of State Health & Human Services. Tom Green County will pay inpatient medical bills by percentage rates until further notice. Tom Green County Commissioners’ Court reserves the right to re-evaluate the payment method at any time; all parties will be notified if payment method changes. Tom Green County has no financial responsibility for non-emergency services or prescriptions rendered to eligible residents by non-mandated providers.

Pursuant to Health and Safety Code §61.023(d), this Press Release will be posted on the www.co.tomgreen.tx.us website and will be sent to all local media.