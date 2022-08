SAN ANGELO, Texas — The West Texas Legislative Summit is ongoing in the CJ Davison at Angelo State Univerity where a group of protesters have organized outside the event.

A majority of the individuals gathered outside were also a part of Mothers Against Greg Abbott.

The individuals say they are protesting women’s health care choices, and rights for the LGBTQ+ community, and asking those who were passing by to go out and vote among other hot-button issues.