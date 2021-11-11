Property tax fuels San Angelo General Fund

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – The property tax rate in San Angelo is set by city council and the valuations are set by the Tom Green County Appraisal District. The city voted this year to keep the same at 0.776 per $100 of valuation which can add up to over five thousand dollars in property tax for the average home.

Jim Slaughter, President of the San Angelo Realtors Association, says, “property tax can actually stop someone from being able to buy a house and I say that because our tax rate is fairly high but that’s the primary income for the county in the city.”

However, he also explains to be able to meet the budget for the city and county taxes are kind of where they need to be.

That revenue is put back into the community and the City of San Angelo General Fund is predominantly funded by property tax. Recently, a change was made by City Council of what a portion of that money will be used for; with 0.006 cents of it going to a street fund.