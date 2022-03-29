(UPDATE 11:55 p.m.) – Power has been restored to portions of the Paul Ann area in northeast San Angelo. 1,200 customers between Paul Ann and Veribest are still without power at this time.

AEP Texas notes the outages were caused by the recent storm that passed through the area Tuesday night.

(Original story) SAN ANGELO, Texas – AEP Texas is working to restore power to More than 1,600 customers in San Angelo and the neighboring areas who are without power at this time, according to the AEP Texas Outage map Tuesday night, March 29, 2022.

According to AEP, over 1,100 of those without power are in the Paul Ann area in northeast San Angelo, near Howard College. Another 500 customers near Veribest are also reporting to be without power.

Power for these areas are expected to be restored by 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30th.

Up to 20 other customers throughout San Angelo are also reporting to be without power at this time. AEP expects those near downtown (fewer than 5) to have power restored by 3:00 a.m. while those to the north of downtown (fewer then 10) and out by Lake Nasworthy (fewer than 5) are expected to have power restored by 8:00 a.m.

Courtesy: AEP Texas