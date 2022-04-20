SAN ANGELO, Texas – The AEP website power outage map is reporting that over 2,100 Tom Green County residents are currently without power on Wednesday, April 20th.

Of these, 1,400 are located on the southwest side of San Angelo, between Loop 306 and Lake Nasworthy. This includes the Bentwood area and Butler Farm area. The AEP website states that power in this area is estimated to be restored around 10 p.m.

Other areas affected include those living on Highway 87 and South Loop 306. These 700 customers are expected to gain power again around 8:30 p.m.

For more information or to report outages, visit the AEP website.