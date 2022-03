CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas – AEP Texas is showing 380 customers are without power in Crockett County, primarily in Ozona, Texas.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public if they need to contact dispatchers the Sheriff’s Office, to call 325-392-3383. If it’s an emergency, call 911.

According to the AEP Texas map, power is estimated to be restored in the area by 4:00 p.m.