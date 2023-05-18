SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Hundreds of people in Tom Green County face power outages as storms roll into the Concho Valley Thursday, May 18.

According to AEP, 2,283 residents are without power. Of the 2,283, 739 outages have been reported in Carlsbad and 1,544 are reported in Grape Creek.

AEP estimates that these outages will be fixed by 9 p.m. Thursday.

