SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Sunday, April 24 multiple power outages were reported across San Angelo.

According to the AEP website’s power outage map, 2,500 customers are currently without power in and around San Angelo.

AEP reports over 1,200 people living in the Lake View area are without power. The company expects power to be restored to the north side of San Angelo around 2 p.m.

The south side of San Angelo including the Rio Vista area is also without power. Power is estimated to return around 3 p.m.

There are also over 1,000 customers between San Angelo and Christoval that AEP shows have no power. AEP’s outage map estimates this power to be restored to those around the Pecan Creek area at 1:30 p.m.