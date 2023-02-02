SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Hundreds of Concho Valley residents lost power as the last remnants of winter storm Mara left the region on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

According to a statement published by Concho Valley Electric Cooperative, crews are attending to several outages in the region. Reporting by poweroutage.us indicated that more than 1,000 people throughout the Concho Valley were without power on Thursday afternoon.

Out of the 13 counties that make up the Concho Valley, people in 11 counties reported power outages. Irion County reported the highest number of outages on Thursday at 345 customers. Concho County reported 198 customers without power, Sutton County reported 175, Reagan County reported 137 and Sterling County reported 123. Other counties affected by fewer outages included Kimble County, with 92 outages; Tom Green County, with 84 outages; Coke County, with 83 outages and Menard County, with 20 outages.

Across Texas, nearly half a million customers were without power on Thursday afternoon as crews across the state worked to repair damage from the winter storm that began on Monday night, January 30th.