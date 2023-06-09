SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Thousands of citizens in San Angelo and surrounding areas are without power as thunderstorms hit the Concho Valley.

According to the AEP Outage Map, there are currently approximately 5,114 customers without power. Ranging from Mertzon to Carlsbad. Some areas affect include 4,825 people on the north side of San Angelo, 38 customers on the south side of San Angelo, Grape Creek, Mertzon, and Knickerbocker.

The estimated restoration time for these areas is between 12 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.