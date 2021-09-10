Power loss in North and East San Angelo affects more than 2,000 AEP customers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A power outage in parts of North and East San Angelo has affected more than 2,000 residents, according to AEP reporting. The outage, which began shortly before 10:30 this morning, affects customers in Lake View, PaulAnn, and Veribest.

According to the AEP Outage Map, power for the affected areas should be restored by 12:30 P.M.

AEP Outage Map for San Angelo, 11:30 AM, Friday, September 10, 2021

KLST and KSAN studios are among those without power. KLST News at 12:00 will not air due to the outage.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.