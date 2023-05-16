SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A vehicle rollover on Bryant brought all northbound and southbound traffic to a standstill.

Officers on the scene reported they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident involving a rollover on the 3600th block of South Bryant. A white Kia was headed northbound and a silver Ford was stopped for a red light. The white Kia failed to control speed and collided with the back of the silver Ford, which caused the Kia to veer off and flip over.

There were no serious injuries reported on scene and the driver of the white Kia claimed to have a medical condition that may have caused a momentary blackout.

No citations have been given at this time.