SAN ANGELO, Texas – Downtown San Angelo Incorporated is celebrating St. Patrick’s day this year by hosting a Pot of Gold Downtown Strong Stroll on Thursday, March 17th starting at 5:00 p.m.

Join businesses like the Old Central Firehouse, the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts and more for delicious food, green drinks and giveaways.

Stop in at The Monk Art Gallery and Wine Bar for a chance to win a free Sunday brunch ticket that is worth $30.

Strollers can also enjoy Twisted Root Burger Company’s selection of special Irish drinks like green beer, the Irish Car Bomb, Guinness or Jameson.

Cowboy Up Chocolates will be sampling their Irish Cream Truffles and providing 10% off purchases for those with a sweet tooth.

Enjoy some free refreshments and giveaways with Serenity’s Casual Wear, and possibly hit some gold with their clothing selection.

The Old Central Firehouse will also be offering some green beer in celebration and providing scratch-off tickets that include prizes.

Take a break from the outside stroll to see A Glimpse of Glory: Works by Sedrick and Letitia Huckaby and Majesty and Tenderness: The Art of Maurice Schmidt at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

Enter for a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card with a receipt from March 17th at Fuentes. The winner of the gift card will be announced on Friday, March 18th.